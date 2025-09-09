Tony Abbott
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Mass Immigration Across the Anglo-Sphere Must Cease
When immigration doesn't serve the national interest, it has no justification.
18 hrs ago
•
Tony Abbott
107
The World is Even More Dangerous than You Think
This, my inaugural Substack piece, will be one of many I write trying to make sense of what’s happening today, both geopolitically and culturally.
Sep 1
•
Tony Abbott
121
© 2025 Tony Abbott
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts