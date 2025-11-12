When contemporary political leadership suffers from a triple deficit, of character, of conviction, and of courage, Sir Paul Hasluck is worth remembering. Not just as a model governor-general, a senior minister who ran his bureaucrats rather than the other way round, and one of the very finest Liberal MPs never to have become Australian prime minister; but as a man of exemplary character even in an era more marked by leaders of distinction than our own.

What’s generally regarded as his greatest failure, his loss of the 1968 leadership contest to John Gorton, might better be considered as a triumph of character. Unlike his rival, he refused to lobby his colleagues for votes, thinking that they should choose their leader based on what they knew of the candidates rather than any blandishments that might be offered to them.

Sir Paul Hasluck (left) with Prime Minister John Gorton at the swearing in the Gorton ministry in 1970. Credit: National Archives of Australia

Leadership ballots should not turn on flattery or the promises of promotion made to MPs; just as elections should not be won by the candidate offering voters the biggest bribe. For instance, had there been more than 12 hours or so between announcing my candidature and the actual ballot, I doubt I’d have become Liberal Party leader in December 2009, as it’s hard to respect colleagues who don’t know their own minds; or worse, who expect a job in return for their vote. Six years on, when I was myself challenged, I made the mistake of suggesting that Scott Morrison might replace Julie Bishop as deputy leader, only subsequently to be accused of throwing Joe Hockey under the bus – even though there’s no rule that the deputy leader has to be treasurer.