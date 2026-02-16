It’s been obvious for some years now that Australia is a great country being let down by bad governments. The sense that we are a nation in decline has only intensified since Anthony Albanese became PM, driven by his first term obsession with the divisive, race-based Voice and (more recently) by his confused and conflicted response to the shameful upsurge in Jew hatred, a hatred so against everything that’s made our country magnificent.

That’s why the election of a new and very different Liberal leader and alternative PM is so galvanising. Like all leaders, Angus Taylor will disappoint some and upset others, but his commitment to restoring Australians’ standard of living and protecting our way of life is exactly what this country needs.

The recent poll surge for One Nation shows millions of Australians are hungry for leaders who speak their mind on energy security, national security and unalloyed pride in our country. Much as I respect Pauline Hanson, and admire her courage and consistency, I doubt even she thinks that she’s an entirely credible alternative prime minister, hence her recent offer to join in coalition with the Liberal and National parties, and hence the urgent need for the Liberal and National parties to unite around a new leadership team that takes Hanson voters’ concerns seriously.

Angus Taylor. Via Wikimedia

That’s why it’s so important the Liberal Party tackle the problems with immigration and multiculturalism that have been brewing for years, but have soared in the wake of the Bondi massacre. This has nothing to do with the racism that the left insists has always tainted modern Australia and everything to do with understandable anxiety that Australia is changing too fast and not always for the better. How could two individuals, one living here for nearly three decades and the other born here, think so little of Australia’s hitherto rock-solid commitment to respecting freedom of religion and the sanctity of human life, to turn a Hanukkah event into a shooting gallery?

Plainly, anyone who wants a caliphate or sharia law is not going to fit into a liberal pluralist democracy and really should not seek to live in Australia. Yet the current government thinks so little of social cohesion that it’s issued 3000 tourist visas to scarcely-vetted people from a terrorist controlled war zone where Jew hatred is central to the school curriculum.

Knowing Angus Taylor well, I’m sure he has the intellectual self-confidence, the organisational skill, the personal diplomacy, and the sheer inexhaustible energy needed to hold this deeply underwhelming government to account.

As a farmer near Goulburn, he knows how Labor’s renewables-only energy policy is desecrating our countryside. As a successful businessman, he knows it’s the private sector rather than government that creates the wealth of the nation. As a father and husband, he knows families are the bedrock of our community and need policy which doesn’t just industrialise the childcare, aged care and disability care that families can often do best.

Above all as a patriot, he believes in the nation state: one Australia, proudly standing under one national flag, making the most of our opportunities so that our best days as a nation remain ahead of us.