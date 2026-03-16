Australian forces have long been fastidious about “rules of engagement”. But sending personnel to their bunks while their US submarine torpedoed an Iranian frigate takes this combat caution to new levels. What kind of an ally puts its sailors on warships as tourists, should action beckon? How can Australians learn how to operate nuclear-powered submarines, if they go missing when the pressure is on?

The Iris Dena, seen here in 2021, was the first ship to be sunk in active combat since the sinking of the Admiral Belgrano in 1982. Image credit: MojNews, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126535929

The whole point of an alliance, as opposed to a protectorate, is that allies are prepared to take risks on each other’s behalf. Allies put their armed forces into combat to support each other, as opposed to simply subcontracting their national security to someone else. It’s precisely because America’s European allies have treated NATO as a protectorate, requiring almost no responsibility from them, that the durability of the world’s greatest alliance in now in doubt. And by opting-out of the Iran war, even Britain and Australia, formerly America’s most reliable brothers-in-arms, have become strategic shirkers, leaving the US to do all the heavy lifting without us.

What’s not to support in the American-Israeli strike on Iran? The mullahs’ regime has routinely threatened to obliterate both America and Israel (the two “Satans”); has waged direct or proxy war against nearly all its neighbours; has sponsored terrorism around the globe (including the fire-bombing of Jewish premises in Australia and attacks on anti-regime campaigners in Britain); and has killed untold numbers of its own citizens, tens of thousands just two months ago. Even if the current air-assault does no more than utterly destroy the Iranian war machine and further set back its nuclear ambitions, Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu have done the whole world a massive favour.

Australia says it supports the US action but has not lifted a finger to help. Indeed, by requiring our personnel on the USS Charlotte Los Angeles class submarine to stand down, we may actually have hindered US operations (even if only in a minor way). Imagine the captain being told that three of his crew were now passengers; imagine the Australian personnel facing the humiliation of standing aside from their crew mates’ mission?

“The Albanese government seems to suffer from a kind of practical pacifism, where the only circumstances our armed forces might conceivably be permitted to fire a shot in anger is at an enemy actually bombing Darwin” Share

The USS Charlotte off the coast of Honolulu in 2002. Credit: Naval Sea Systems Command Public Affairs, via Wikimedia Commons.

Everything the Albanese government does exposes the fact that its senior members see themselves as social justice activists rather than the national security warriors these times demand. Even though Labor ministers, from the PM down, admit that these are the most dangerous strategic circumstances since the late 1930s, not only does the Albanese government stubbornly refuse to lift defence spending, it’s cannibalising every other element of our armed forces in order to pay for AUKUS submarines sometime next decade. This is despite the acknowledged immediate and multiplying threats to a “rules based global order” that’s only existed while America and its allies have been able to intimidate predators from challenging it.