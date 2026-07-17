Tony Abbott

Tony Abbott

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Graeme HAYCROFT's avatar
Graeme HAYCROFT
3d

Well said and an entirely appropriate statement to be made by the Liberal Party federal President. It should be supported by the federal parliamentary leader.

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
3d

The current state of this country and what’s being done to it economically, socially, culturally and in every other way leaves me beyond despair

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