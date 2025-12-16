It’s our country’s great shame that the worst atrocity to befall Jewish people since the October 7 massacre should have taken place here.

The shooting down of 15 people attending a Hanukkah celebration was an act of depraved evil, relieved only by the heroism of some of the bystanders, especially Ahmed el Ahmed, who heroically wrestled a gun off one of the attackers.

Regrettably, this was just the latest escalation of the Jew hatred that’s afflicted our country in the two years since the October 7 atrocity, starting with Islamist preachers “rejoicing” in the carnage within hours of it taking place; continuing with the mob at the Opera House screaming “F—k the Jews”; and the Harbour Bridge marchers yelling “death to the IDF” and “globalise the Intifada”.

As was predicted, they’ve now got their wish.

From Australia’s leadership at every level there’s mostly been hand-wringing impotence: no hate preachers have been prosecuted or deported and no hate marches have been banned, even though these have gone way beyond any possible exercise of freedom of speech or protest into acts of harassment and intimidation.

We must do so much better to protect Jewish Australians and to restore the welcome that Jewish people have long had in this country which, at its best, has been an exemplar of the Judaeo-Christian ethos.

Every new Australian citizen is required to pledge allegiance “to Australia and its people, whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold and obey”. It’s actually the least that should be expected of everyone who lives here.

Especially with people from very different cultures, it’s important that they don’t just mouth the words, but that they mean them, and live-up to them; if modern Australia is to remain the free, fair, and prosperous beacon of hope that it’s been since 1788.

If we don’t learn the right lessons, and fast, December 14 will turn out to be an ugly milestone in our national decline.