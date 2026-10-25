Western Sydney Airport under construction in 2022. Credit: Rekahn, via Wikimedia.

The official opening of the new Western Sydney Airport is a good time to reflect on the legacy of the Abbott government and the importance of actually making decisions and getting things done.

Successive governments had been talking about Sydney’s second airport since the early 1970s. The Whitlam government had announced that it would be built at Galston, only to give up in the face of sustained community opposition. The Hawke government had identified Badgerys Creek as a suitable site but, beyond some land resumption, didn’t proceed further. The Howard government semi-committed to building at Badgerys but, once more, the second Sydney airport project foundered in the face of the usual complaints about aircraft noise and NIMBYism. I recall the party room debate where at least one outspoken supporter of a new airport appealed to the then PM not to leave him high and dry with his constituents by reneging on any commitment.