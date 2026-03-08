Tony Abbott

Tony Abbott

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Graham Selkirk's avatar
Graham Selkirk
Mar 8

Great note Mr. Abbott capturing the continued demise of Australia’s position in World standing and the standing of Albanese’s government - a joke in and of itself. Between Albanese and Carney the Western World is looking really dick when one looks to leaders; particularly when looks at the miserable quality of Starmer. I was moved to comment on a similar bevy of comments on X from Carney the banker:

https://x.com/selkirk_graham/status/2030752939376255212?s=61

Love your writings

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